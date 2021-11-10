Frost Advisory for parts of western Washington overnight

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of western Washington as temperatures drop below freezing in places.
The coldest areas will be the South Sound, cities around Hood Canal, the eastern Puget Sound lowlands into the Cascade foothills and most of southwest Washington.
The National Weather Service of Seattle warns the frosty weather continues into early Tuesday morning.
A Freeze Warning impacts several cities east of the Cascades.
Tonight will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Bring your pets indoors or into the garage.
It's wise to disconnect your garden hose to keep pipes from bursting and harvest any vegetables from your garden that are sensitive to the cold.
Rain and warmer temperatures return by Tuesday afternoon.
