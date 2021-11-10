Frost Advisory for parts of western Washington overnight

Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight with a Frost Advisory in effect for parts of Puget Sound.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of western Washington as temperatures drop below freezing in places.

The coldest areas will be the South Sound, cities around Hood Canal, the eastern Puget Sound lowlands into the Cascade foothills and most of southwest Washington.

The National Weather Service of Seattle warns the frosty weather continues into early Tuesday morning.

Frost will be possible during the early morning hours on Tuesday, with overnight lows expected to be in the low to mid 30s across the region. #wawx pic.twitter.com/V18ArXbRk6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 11, 2021

A Freeze Warning impacts several cities east of the Cascades.

Tonight will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Bring your pets indoors or into the garage.

It's wise to disconnect your garden hose to keep pipes from bursting and harvest any vegetables from your garden that are sensitive to the cold.

Rain and warmer temperatures return by Tuesday afternoon.