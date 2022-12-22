Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like

A glaze of ice is expected to bring significant impacts to western Washington overnight.

SEATTLE — Another winter storm arrives Thursday night, continuing through tomorrow morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Western Washington.

The combination of snow, freezing rain and gusty winds could lead to significant travel concerns on roadways and at the airport. Tree and powerline damages are possible, leading to localized power outages Friday morning.

Timeline

Thursday evening

The initial shield of precipitation moves into the southwestern Washington coast and southwest interior around dinner time Thursday evening. Precipitation in these areas will start out as a rain/snow mixture or freezing rain.

Snow is also possible around this time for the Cascade foothill communities into the Cascades passes.



Thursday night

Precipitation begins to build northeastward and fill in over western Washington with rain/snow or freezing rain south of Tacoma and snow north of Tacoma.

Most of the precipitation transitions to freezing rain from south sound and locations south by midnight tonight.

Friday morning

The freezing rain line creeps north into the Seattle metro and south Everett early Friday morning before continuing to work north into Skagit County later in the morning.

Most of the precipitation will remain snow north of Mount Vernon.

Friday at lunchtime

Milder air continues to erode the arctic airmass throughout Friday and by lunchtime, most lowland areas see mainly rain outside of a few valleys that see the colder air hold on longer.

Snow levels climb to around 5,000 feet late Friday for the mountains so many of the passes see rain late tomorrow.

Accumulations

This winter storm will bring snow and ice accumulations to Western Washington Thursday night through Friday morning before temperatures climb above freezing.

Snow accumulation forecast

North of Seattle is where most of the snow will fall with the greatest accumulations north of Everett in Skagit and Whatcom counties. This is where 2-4 inches of snow could fall. Seattle could see a dusting of half an inch with closer to an inch in Everett before the snow transitions to freezing rain.

The freezing rain transition occurs quickly across south sound so minimal to no snow accumulations are expected along I-5 from south Tacoma toward Olympia and Chehalis.

Higher snow accumulations are also possible for the San Juan Islands and near the northern Hood Canal where 1-3 inches of snow could fall.

Around 4-10 inches of snow will fall at the mountain passes.

Ice accumulation forecast

Freezing rain accumulations are the main concern with this winter storm as even light amounts of freezing rain can cause significant travel disruptions on roadways and at airports. Read more about how freezing rain develops.

Thursday night through Friday morning expect between 0.10 to 0.25 inches of freezing rain, or ice glaze, from areas south of Seattle. Isolated higher amounts approaching 0.30 inches are possible from south sound, southern parts of the Kitsap Peninsula, southern Hood Canal, and the southwest interior.

Lesser ice totals are expected north of Everett. Generally, less than 0.10 inches.

Freezing rain "ice" hazards

While these totals don't look impressive, it does not take much freezing rain to cause significant travel disruptions on roadways at airports.

As little as a trace to 0.25 inches can cause moderate impacts with over 0.25 inches causing high or severe impacts. Parts of western Washington are forecast to see upwards of 0.25 to 0.30 inches. This can not only cause travel disruptions but can snap tree branches and powerlines.

With the very frigid temperatures experienced in western Washington over the past 48 to 72 hours, the ground and other objects are very cold so any freezing rain that falls will quickly accumulate.

Wind gust outlook

The ice accumulation forecast is exacerbated by the expected light to moderate breeze across the area Friday. Wind gusts between 10 to 25 miles per hour add to the stress of the ice weight on powerlines and trees. This could lead to some minor tree damage and isolated power outages tomorrow.