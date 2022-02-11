Flood Watch issued for Seattle and Everett: Timeline and impacts of the rain

A series of weather events will bring heavy precipitation over the next several days that could lead to areas of flooding and wind could cause power outages.

SEATTLE — A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week.

The first arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings a big surge of moisture into western Washington from Thursday afternoon throughout Friday, bringing the potential of heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated areas of flooding.

This will be followed by additional weather events that will bring colder air, stronger winds, and the potential for snow to some lower elevations than the mountains.

Timeline

The initial impacts begin late Thursday as a cold front swings into western Washington from British Columbia. This cold front will be accompanied by a pool of rich, subtropical moisture feeding off the Pacific Ocean.

This will lead to widespread moderate rain with pockets of heavy rainfall rates. Rain from this system will continue overnight Thursday into Friday.

Initially, rain begins for the Washington coast around noon Thursday. The rain will gradually shift inland across western Washington by Thursday afternoon and evening.

At the onset of the precipitation Thursday evening, snow is expected at both Stevens and Snoqualmie passes with snow levels around 2,500 feet. This could create tricky travel conditions by Friday morning for the passes with light snow accumulations before temperatures climb above freezing throughout Friday, causing snow levels to rise.

Similarly to this past Sunday, another Olympic rain shadow could keep parts of central Puget Sound dry at times Thursday night into Friday. This includes Seattle and Everett.

Modeled radar Thursday midday

Modeled radar Thursday late afternoon

Modeled radar Friday morning

The rain shadow begins to fill in throughout the day Friday allowing for Seattle and Everett to begin receiving periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Friday afternoon and evening.

The big surge of moisture that brings the areas of heavy rain will also bring higher snow levels skyrocketing the snow level to around 7,000 feet by Friday afternoon. This means after morning snow, Stevens and Snoqualmie passes will see rain by the afternoon.

Modeled radar Friday mid-afternoon

Overnight Friday, snow levels begin to drop back down in the mountains as colder air filters in. Snow levels will fall to as low as 2,000 feet, allowing the passes to get more snow by Saturday morning.

As the colder air moves in, there will also be a decrease in coverage and intensity of precipitation from northwest to southeast throughout the night Friday into Saturday morning with only isolated to scattered lowland rain.

The exception is the convergence zone that will set up in parts of Snohomish and King counties. This convergence zone could lead to consistent rain in these areas with snow falling in the passes as the convergence zone drifts between Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

The potential exists for moderate snow accumulations for these passes if the convergence zone lingers over a pass for any prolonged period of time. This could lead to tricky travel. Keep an eye on the passes if you plan on crossing over on Saturday.

Modeled radar Friday late night

Modeled radar Saturday morning

The next weather event arrives Sunday as a trough of low pressure over the Gulf of Alaska pivots another cold front into western Washington.

This will create another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Even the foothills will see snow as snow levels drop as low as 1,000 feet overnight Sunday.

Rain forecast

A big focus with this event, as with all atmospheric rivers, is the rain potential. Widespread moderate, to in some cases heavy rain, is possible beginning late Thursday afternoon continuing through Friday.

A widespread 1-3 inches of rain is forecast with some amounts approaching 5 inches in the mountains.

The interior lowlands will see the lightest amounts of around 1-2 inches, this includes Puget Sound. It should be noted, the Olympic rain shadow will lessen these amounts near Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma.

The Cascades and Washington Coast are expected to see 2-3 inches of rain. The highest amounts, approaching 5 inches, will fall in the Olympics.

Modeled rainfall accumulation forecast through early Friday afternoon

After recent rain, paired with this upcoming rain and high snow levels exceeding 7,000 feet, there's the potential for some minor areas of flooding. Small streams and urban areas are favored to see isolated, minor flooding.

The recent heavy rainfall leading to increased runoff with the incoming precipitation could cause rivers over the southeast Olympics and the central Cascades to approach flood stage along with some urban flooding near Inerstate 5 from Seattle to Everett.

A Flood Watch has been issued for these areas from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.

The flood risk should be mitigated by late weekend into early next week as snow levels drop significantly and precipitation lightens in intensity.

Wind forecast

A noticeable uptick in winds will be seen Thursday evening, initially near the Strait and the Washington coast.

The strong, gusty winds will eventually move inland into all of western Washington overnight Thursday into Friday. Winds on Friday will increase in intensity and coverage compared to Thursday.

The strongest winds are expected during the day Friday favoring areas near the water. Widespread wind gusts of 35-45 mph are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Stronger wind gusts of up to 55 mph are possible near the Strait.

Wind gusts in King, Snohomish, Pierce, and Thurston counties - including Everett, Bellevue, Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia - could gust as high as 40 to 45 mph by Friday morning.

Modeled maximum wind gust forecast early Thursday evening

Modeled maximum wind gust forecast early Friday morning

Wind gusts this strong could cause isolated power outages and some spotty tree damage. Make sure you have a plan in place in case you lose power.

A Wind Advisory will likely be necessary for parts of western Washington from Thursday evening through Friday. The strong wind gusts begin to decrease over the weekend.

Snow level forecast

Snow levels are initially low Thursday night and Friday morning down around 2,000 feet. This means pass travel could be tricky during these times for most passes due to moderate snow accumulations.

The snow levels climb to 7,000 feet Friday afternoon before dipping back down to 2,000 feet Saturday and potentially down to 1,000 feet by Sunday night meaning more accumulations are possible that could lead to travel concerns along I-90 and Highway 2 for people crossing over the mountains.



First Alert Weather Day

Because of the widespread impacts of rain and wind, the KING 5 First Alert Weather Team has initiated a "First Alert Weather Day" from Thursday evening throughout Friday.