First Winter Weather Advisory of the season: Tracking next storm system in western Washington

The active weather pattern continues with the next storm system lined up to impact western Washington Sunday night and Monday prompting a Winter Weather Advisory.

SEATTLE — After a slow start to the fall season, we are locked and loaded with storm system after storm system lined up to deliver lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to western Washington.

Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Sunday with an area of high-pressure overhead but this break from the wet weather is short-lived.

The next storm system arrives late Sunday evening into Monday with a cold front racing east across the region, impacting the start of your workweek and the Monday morning commute.

Rain timeline

The rain begins to impact the Pacific coastal communities late Sunday evening just after dinner as the cold front moves off the Pacific Ocean.

The rain will initially be light in nature and confined to the immediate coast but will pick up in intensity and coverage throughout the overnight hours.

Sunday late evening

As the cold front moves inland, the rain shield will edge east across the Olympic Peninsula throughout the nighttime hours with most areas west of Puget Sound seeing rain by midnight.

Midnight tonight

During the predawn hours Monday, rain overspreads all of Puget Sound. Some pockets of moderate rain are possible, especially for North and South Sound.

A few rain showers will continue for the morning commute, especially for Central and South Sound.

Monday morning commute

A gradual decrease in coverage and intensity in the rain is expected later in the day with the Cascades holding on to snow above 4,000 feet.

Parts of King and Snohomish counties will also hold on to moisture during the afternoon hours as a convergence zone sets up somewhere between Everett and Seattle.

Monday afternoon

Storm impacts

This storm system will bring lowland rain, mountain snow and some gusty winds.

The heaviest rain will fall along the Pacific Coast, Northwest Interior, and the Cascade foothills where up to 0.75 inches will fall. Elsewhere, most of the Puget Sound lowlands, including Seattle, will generally see around 0.25 inches with some isolated higher amounts of 0.50 inches.

The flood risk is very low but areas near recent burn scars should be weather aware of the possibility of localized areas of high water and an increased risk for debris flows and landslides.

Rain accumulation forecast

Snow levels will fall down to 3,500 feet by Monday with accumulations above 4,000 feet in the Olympics and Cascades.

The higher passes will generally see 2-4 inches of slushy snow, mainly on elevated surfaces. Keep in mind, the ground is still quite mild from the warm summer so some melting on roadways is likely.

Snow accumulation forecast

Higher snow totals are possible for the Northern Cascades and because of this, the first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued for elevation above 4,000 feet in Skagit and Whatcom counties from midnight tonight until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

4-8 inches of snow is possible in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Winter Weather Advisory

This system will have more wind with it than this past Friday's system.

Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph at times with the favored areas being near the Pacific Coast, the Straight, San Juan Islands, and Northwest Interior early Monday morning.

While these wind gusts are unusually high for this time of the year, with foliage on trees and stressed trees from the dry summer, it could be enough to bring down small branches, which could cause isolated power outages.

Maximum wind gust forecast

Driving safety tips

The extended forecast shows the wet weather pattern is here to stay meaning at some point you will hit the road with wet, slick surfaces. Roads will become slick at times from the rain due to the build-up of dust and oil on area roadways after a very dry summer.

When it rains, it forces fluids, such as oil from cars, to the top of the road's surface making the roads very slippery. This is of particular concern after long dry stretches.

This is an important reminder to take a little extra caution on the road.

