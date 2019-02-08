STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County has burned more than 10,400 acres as of Sunday night.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Sunday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 10,438 acres of land.

The fire has is 20% contained, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

Fire officials say lightning sparked the fire on Friday. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

A Red Flag Warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow.

The confederated tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

More than 450 personnel are helping to fight the fire.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts.

