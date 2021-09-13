Hello fall: Heavy rain, mountain snow expected this weekend in western Washington

Heavy rain, a chance of thunderstorms and mountain snow are all in store for this weekend in western Washington.

SEATTLE — A sign that summer is truly ending: A fall-like front is expected to move into western Washington Friday bringing heavy rain, a chance of thunderstorms and the first high elevation snow in several months.

Widespread heavy rainfall and breezy conditions are expected for most of the western Washington lowlands Friday and Friday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Rainfall amounts through Friday night range from a half an inch to potentially over an inch, NWS said.

The NWS tweeted Monday its rainfall predictions showing the Seattle metro area could get as much as 1.5 inches of rain. The NWS said the heavy rain may lead to water on roadways and poor visibility, with isolated flooding possible.

How much rain? Well there is still some uncertainty, but this is looking to be our first real fall weather system. Heaviest rain is expected to occur Friday into Friday night. But some lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Dm0f2Uy8wD — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 13, 2021

But it's not over Friday night. The fall weather will continue through the weekend.

Scattered showers, heavy at times, are expected Saturday and Sunday coupled with a chance of thunderstorms. The NWS said the thunderstorms may produce lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

In the mountains, the strong front is expected to bring moderate to heavy precipitation Friday. Snow levels will rise between 8,000 and 9,000 feet.

Snow levels are expected to fall to around 6,000 feet Saturday and Sunday, with the threat of accumulating snowfall above this level, according to the NWS.

Hikers and other people visiting the Cascades or Olympics should plan for cold temperatures, high elevation snow Saturday and Sunday, and breezy conditions all weekend.