More than 20 aftershocks, one as large as a 5.1 magnitude, have been recorded in the area since the first quake struck.

TONOPAH, Nev. — A 6.5 earthquake that struck near Tonopah, Nevada was felt across much of Northern California early Friday morning.

The quake, originally reported as a 6.2 magnitude, hit around 4:03 a.m., jolting people out of bed hundreds of miles away. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has since upgraded the magnitude twice, first to a 6.4 and then to a 6.5.

Tonopah is 300 miles east of Stockton, but the power of the earthquake was enough to make the lights sway in the ABC 10 newsroom in Sacramento.

More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded in the area, including one that was 5.1 magnitude, according to the USGS.

If you felt the earthquake, you can click here to report it to the USGS.

According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes are going from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

Here are items California's Office of Emergency Services recommends to have in an emergency kit to put in a waterproof backpack:

Bottled water

Protein bars

Canned food

Canned opener

Emergency ration food with long shelf date

Jar of sanitation wipes

Flashlights and batteries

Medicine

First aid kits for humans and pets

Glow sticks for light

Toilet paper

Cash

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter