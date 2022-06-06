Southwest Washington residents feel rumbling from small earthquake

People in Camas, Washougal and East Vancouver felt a few seconds of shaking from a 2.8 magnitude earthquake around 7 p.m. Monday.

CAMAS, Wash. — People living in the Vancouver area of Southwest Washington felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake Monday evening.

The earthquake struck about three miles northwest of Camas (roughly 10 miles northeast of Portland) around 7 p.m. and occurred at a depth of about 2.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Although the event lasted only a few seconds and there were no immediate reports of damage, people on social media were quick to respond to reports about the event on Twitter.

"I'm in East Vancouver. House shook for a few seconds," one person tweeted.

"A quick jolt that had the dog going nuts and me checking the roof for a fallen tree limb," a Camas resident said.

"Definitely felt it in Fishers Landing area. Thought there was blasting at the quarry," a third wrote.

2.8 Mag earthquake in Clark County, felt in the Camas and Vancouver area. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/OnoCOJRlgX — Matt Zaffino (@Zaffino) June 7, 2022

The cities in Clark County where people reported feeling the quake include Camas, Washougal and Vancouver, but there were also some people near the epicenter who didn't seem to notice it. "Didn’t feel anything in Camas," one tweeted.

Those who felt the 2.8 magnitude earthquake can report it through the USGS website.

Destructive earthquakes are not typical in the Pacific Northwest, but there are researchers and advocates pushing for more preparedness in the event of a major quake, such as "The Big One."