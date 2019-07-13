People in the city of Snohomish will be talking about the July 12, 4.6 magnitude earthquake for a long time. The epicenter was just north of town in Snohomish County.

Snohomish County roads and bridges suffered no damage, according to officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

But truss bridges will continue to get very close, thorough inspections.

Larry Jacquot, an iron worker from Lake Stevens builds and retrofits steel bridges with his company, Industry Erectors, Inc. He explained that truss bridges sit on seismic plates at either end, designed to shift with any movement.

“They’re going to want to make sure that nothing has shifted," Jacquot said. "It’s essentially a seismic plate that the bridge sits on, to provide movement should there be an earthquake. If there is no movement eventually it will fracture.”

Jacquot said he felt the earthquake, but wasn’t worried about any of the steel bridges he helps retrofit.

