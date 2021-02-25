Washington state to test earthquake early-warning system Thursday

People can opt in to receive a wireless emergency test alert and provide feedback to Washington Emergency Management.

SEATTLE — People in Pierce, King and Thurston counties can participate in a test of the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system Thursday morning. The ShakeAlert system, which will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices, will soon be a part of the state’s earthquake warning system.

The wireless emergency alert test will be sent at 11 a.m. Thursday. Washington Emergency Management said residents who want to participate should opt in for the test and should not assume their carrier has done it automatically.

The ShakeAlert system was developed by research universities in California, Oregon and the University of Washington, along with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The system uses a network of sensors that detect the start of an earthquake and calculates magnitude, location and the expected amount of shaking. It sends the information in real-time to distributors that send out alerts to cellphones and the internet.

"Within seconds of detecting an earthquake, if it's going to be a damaging, strong earthquake where people will feel it and most likely get hurt, it will send out an alert,” explained Maximilian Dixon, with Washington State Emergency Management. “If people get an alert they should drop, take cover and protect themselves because the shaking will be coming soon.”

How much warning you get depends on how far away you are from where the earthquake started. In some cases, you may only get a few seconds of warning, in others, a minute or more. But even a few seconds of warning could be enough to get under a table or away from windows.

Washington state and Oregon were supposed to get the technology last year, but the launch was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The earthquake early warning system is already sending public alerts in California.

The ShakeAlert test was purposely scheduled for February because of the 20th anniversary of the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake on Feb. 28.

People who opt in for the test should receive an alert at 11 a.m., which will read in part, "TEST of the Earthquake Alert System."

This is only a test of the wireless system and will not be broadcast on television or radio.

The alert system is expected to officially launch in Washington in May.