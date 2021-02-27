Quake rattles Alaska's largest city, no reports of damage

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake Saturday morning rattled nerves as the ground shook Alaska's largest city.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake hit right before 10 a.m. It was centered just 9 miles northwest of Anchorage.

There have been no immediate reports of damage, but Alaskans lit up social media saying they felt the shaking.