New tsunami maps show how water could reach Seattle, Everett, Tacoma after an earthquake

Bellingham, Olympia, Seattle, and Tacoma could see anywhere from six inches to 11 feet of water from a tsunami off the Washington coast.

EVERETT, Wash. — Could a tsunami, which starts miles off Washington’s coast, make its way deep into Puget Sound or Hood Canal? New maps from the Washington Geological Survey show it's not only likely, but estimate how much.

Parts of low-lying Bellingham could find themselves under nearly 11 feet of water. Part of the Snohomish River Delta between Everett and Marysville could get nearly six feet and Seattle’s Harbor Island could be inundated with nearly four feet of water.

The maps show slightly lower effects in the south Sound, with the Port of Tacoma getting three-and-a-half feet and low-lying areas of Olympia could receive six inches.

The area that could see the worst inundation is Belfair, at the tip of Hood Canal, which could see depths of 14 feet.

“We’re showing all the way from the Canadian border to Olympia,” said Christine Allen, the state’s chief hazards geologist.

She said it’s the most comprehensive study yet of the tsunami risks to inland waters from a magnitude nine earthquake off the Washington coast, a quake that last happened here 321 years ago, and scientists say will happen again.

Allen said new, more detailed lidar flights over land that can better assess the shape of shorelines, and better information of the shape of the Earth underwater, have given them a clearer understanding of just how high the water could get from multiple tsunami waves.

Generally, it would take at least two hours for the waves to arrive in Bellingham, and two hours and 40 minutes to arrive in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay.

The waves could reach three or four knots in speed, which means depth isn’t the only problem: the force of the water against buildings would be an issue, as well.