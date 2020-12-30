Magnitude 3.2 earthquake shakes Maple Valley area

The earthquake shook just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook south of Maple Valley Wednesday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded between Maple Valley and Black Diamond, according to the USGS.

At least 120 people had reported feeling the quake by 10 a.m.

Several quakes around magnitude 3 have been reported this week.

The first reported was a 2.9 magnitude about 2.5 miles south of Monroe in Snohomish County around 2:40 a.m. on Monday. The second quake reported was a 2.2 magnitude about 5 miles northeast of Carnation in King County. It happened at 12:05 p.m. on Monday.