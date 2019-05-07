Editor's note: The above video is a previous report of UW researchers looking for the public's help to study earthquakes.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook off the coast of British Columbia Friday morning.

The earthquake occurred north of Vancouver Island just before 6 a.m., according to the USGS. The quake centered at a depth of three miles.

A magnitude 4.6 aftershock occurred minutes later.

Shortly before the 5.6 quake off the coast of BC, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded in Yelm, according to USGS.