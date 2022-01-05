Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Mount Vernon, USGS says

The earthquake was at a depth of about 13.5 km or 8.4 miles and centered just east of Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Sunday morning about 1 mile east of Mount Vernon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened early Sunday morning at a depth of about 8.4 miles (13.5 km).

Reports on Twitter indicate some residents felt the earthquake this morning and were awakened.

Numerous reports also came into the KING 5 newsroom describing shaking and loud explosion noises.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

In 2021, parts of Skagit County were shaken by numerous earthquakes. A remote Skagit County valley was hit with 17 earthquakes in a little over a week. These earthquakes hit near Mount Josephine, about six miles north of Hamilton. There were some small quakes recorded under Mt. Josephine in 2003, but those may not be connected to the ones in 2021.

The Darrington–Devils Mountain fault zone runs east to west between Mount Vernon and Darrington, forming the northern boundary of the Everett basin.

Washington residents and visitors have access to an additional early earthquake warning tool already used in Oregon and Califonia.

MyShake, a mobile app funded by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), was made available in January for Washington residents and visitors.

The MyShake app is available for free through the Apple App Store and GooglePlay for Android phones.

You can learn more about the different early warning options at mil.wa.gov/alerts.

