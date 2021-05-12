How to get the Shake Alert earthquake warning system on your phone

The automated system warns that an earthquake has occurred and shaking is imminent. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — On May 4, the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System was activated in Washington state. The ShakeAlert system will send residents alerts on their mobile phones, giving them seconds of warning that an earthquake has happened and shaking is imminent. Those valuable seconds mean people can take cover.

Over 15 years of research brought the Shake Alert Early Warning System into the palms of our hands. The technology in our phones is now able to receive a shake alert notification. This means you could have a few seconds warning before shaking starts, which is definitely enough to save lives.

KING 5's Glenn Farley explains how to activate the alerts on either IOS or Android phones.