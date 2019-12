PORT HARDY, BC — There are "no tsunami concerns expected" for the Washington coast after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake off Vancouver Island Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Preliminary data from the US Geological Survey shows the 5.2 quake shook off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island just after 8:40 a.m.

Few people reported feeling the quake with a depth of 6.2 miles.

