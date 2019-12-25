PORT HARDY, BC — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was reported off the Vancouver Island coast Tuesday evening.

The quake was reported at 7:36 p.m. and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey reports "little or no population" was exposed to the shaking, since the quakes struck in the Pacific Ocean.

This quake comes just a day after a swarm of quakes was reported off Vancouver Island in the same area.

That swarm included two 6.0 magnitude earthquakes.

There were no reports of damage or injuries associated with those earthquakes, either.

Join KING 5’s Disaster Preparedness Facebook group and learn how you and your community can get ready for when disaster strikes.

RELATED: Why you should be prepared: 3 big earthquake threats in PNW

RELATED: How to build a 72-hour emergency disaster kit