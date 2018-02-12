Questions are being raised about the secrecy surrounding a report on how a catastrophic earthquake would affect Seattle's water system.
Seattle Public Utilities commissioned the 722-page study, which cost $900,000. Just a 13-page summary has been released.
RELATED: Washington, Alaska share earthquake parallels
The organization's water-planning director told the Seattle Times portions of the report contain information about vulnerable points in the water system.
In response to the paper's questions, a utility spokeswoman said the organization would ask the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if portions of the study can be released.
Jim Mullen, a former state emergency management director, favors release of the report with more sensitive issues blocked out.
Findings indicate Seattle would lose all water pressure within 24 hours of a catastrophic quake and need at least two months to fully restore service.