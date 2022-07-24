Dangerous heatwave to impact Washington this week. Here's what to expect

A stretch of hot temperatures is expected this week for Washington with afternoon highs in the 90s for several days.

SEATTLE — Western Washington has entered the most summer-like part of the year: late July into early August. Climatologically, this is when the temperatures are typically the hottest and the rainfall is the lowest.

Mother Nature must know the calendar because right on cue western Washington is forecasted to see a heatwave this week with several days of high temperatures in the 90s as high pressure builds inland bringing warmer air by turning off the switch on our natural air conditioning from the Pacific Ocean.

The heat kicks into gear beginning Monday and will continue through the entire week, potentially extending into the upcoming weekend. The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday.

Most areas will see temperatures in the lower 90s but some mid-90s are also possible for South Sound and the Southwest Interior. It cannot be completely ruled out that one or two areas in the typically warmer areas see one or two upper 90s.

Monday will largely see temperatures in the 80s for the Puget Sound lowlands away from water, with coastal areas staying a touch cooler, but the typically warmer spots in Mason, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, and King counties could see an isolated 90-degree reading. Most of the Puget Sound lowlands from Seattle south will see temperatures in the 90s from Tuesday through Friday.

While this heat event won't rival the June 2021 historic heatwave in terms of an all-time record high of 108, one or two daily high-temperature records are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday at Sea-Tac. The current record is 92 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday. The current forecast has both days potentially tying or breaking those records.

As mentioned, this event won't see as extreme of temperatures as June 2021, but this heatwave could last longer. The heatwave last June only lasted three days with temperatures above 90 degrees. At Sea-Tac, on June 25, 2021, hit 102, 104 on June 27, and the all-time record high of 108 on June 28.

This current heatwave will last four, possibly five days with temperatures at 90 or hotter. This is a big feat. Only 10 times at Sea-Tac has the observation station recorded four or more consecutive days of 90 degrees or hotter. The record is five days back in 2015 and 1981. The current forecast stretch of 90 degrees or hotter days is expected to be the longest stretch of consecutive days dating back to 2018.

Not only will western Washington see hot temperatures, but the entire Pacific Northwest is expecting the heat to turn up a few notches. Because of the expected heat, Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for southwestern Washington and areas east of the Cascades. This is where temperatures could exceed 100 degrees each afternoon for several days. There are currently no heat alerts for Puget Sound but that is expected to change soon.

This heatwave will be dangerous with hot afternoon temperatures and overnight lows not cooling sufficiently. Please make sure you're taking the proper safety precautions for yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your pets.

It does appear temperatures will come down a few degrees into the 80s by the upcoming weekend.

The average high this time of the year is in the upper 70s.