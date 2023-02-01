Look up stargazers: Passing comet to be visible for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing, green comet will zip close by Earth Wednesday night possibly making it visible to the naked human eye.

SEATTLE — A recently discovered comet will streak by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years, reaching its closest point to Earth on Wednesday, February 1, and the morning of Thursday, February 2.

At this time, the comet will be within 26 million miles of Earth, and while this doesn't sound all too close to Earth, it'll be close enough to possibly make the comet visible to the naked human eye in Washington state as long as the weather cooperates.

A #comet that hasn't been in our cosmic neighborhood in 50,000 years is making its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 2. With binoculars and clear skies, you may spot C/2022 E3 (ZTF) near the Big Dipper. Let us know if you do! pic.twitter.com/3vlvf8b2Rz — NASA (@NASA) February 1, 2023

The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered back in early March of 2022 by astronomers at the San Diego Palomar Observatory. This comet is coined the "Green Comet" by some because of its green color and the potential of it being more noticeable because of the comet's slightly larger size.

The green appearance of the comet is produced by the illumination of the comet by the sun and the comet's molecular makeup, consisting of carbon in the gas cloud that surrounds the nucleus.

You might have heard about the green comet C/2022 E3 ZTF. Why is it green? It’s thought to be due to a reaction of diatomic carbon (C2) molecules. It will be closest to Earth on February 2. ☄️ Learn more here: https://t.co/9WIeLTnGir



📸 Thank you, Eliot Herman! pic.twitter.com/jITE8Bep4W — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) January 18, 2023

While the Green Comet could be visible to the naked eye in the state, for better viewing, one can use a home telescope or binoculars to get a better glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime comet.

Optimal viewing time is just a couple hours before dawn, after the moonset, looking toward the northern sky, best enjoyed if removed from light pollution.

The latest forecast calls for breaks in the clouds during the predawn hours on Thursday so you may just get a chance to view the comet as it zips by Earth.

