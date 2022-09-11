Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

This morning was the coldest morning of the season with many areas falling into the 20s around Puget Sound. More cold nights are in the forecast.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower.

Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.

Wednesday morning lows

The clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to plummet overnight Tuesday and most folks woke up Wednesday morning to the coldest temperatures of the season.

Sea-Tac hit the 32-degree mark for the first freeze of the season and the first freeze since April 13 of this year (average last freeze is typically around March 7). Wednesday morning's freezing low temperature is ahead of the seasonal average. Typically, Sea-Tac records its first freezing temperature around November 17.

Seattle wasn't the only town making waves this morning.

Both Olympia and Shelton set new daily record low temperatures for November 9. Olympia fell to 21 degrees Wednesday morning, which is a new daily record low temperature. The previous record was 22 set back in 2020. Shelton fell to 22 degrees, beating the old record of 23 set back in 2020.

While the temperature at Sea-Tac was cold and ahead of the average first freeze date, it was far from a record low for this date. The record low for November 9 is 27 set back in 1948.

Overnight low temperature forecast

Get used to the chilly temperatures. The forecast calls for below-average temperatures to stick around with overnight lows falling nearly 10 degrees below average over the next several mornings.