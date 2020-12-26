Spokane sees 2nd snowiest Christmas on record

Christmas morning started off bare and dry, but by evening a light blanket of snow covered the ground.
The snow began around 5pm, and before the clock struck midnight, 3.7 inches of snow had fallen at the Spokane Airport, making this the second snowiest Christmas on record!
In first place was Christmas of 1998, when when the Spokane Airport received 5.2 inches of snow.
Very slick road conditions were reported through the evening hours, and after midnight the Spokane National Weather Service reported that a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow were falling.
Above freezing temperatures will melt some of the snow on Saturday, but roads will become slick as the slush re-freezes Saturday night and Sunday morning.