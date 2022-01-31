Snow possible in Puget Sound lowlands this week as temps drop

The South Sound area northward could see a rain-snow mix into Tuesday.

SEATTLE — The Puget Sound lowlands could see a rain-snow mix overnight Monday into Tuesday as temperatures drop.

Cooler air moving in will drop snow levels to below 1,000 feet from the South Sound northward, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Any precipitation has a chance to fall as a rain-snow mix or all snow in areas above 500 feet, according to the NWS.

"Accumulations do not appear impactful at this time, although light accumulation could be possible within any convergence zone," the NWS wrote.

Areas of Snohomish and Skagit counties may have a higher chance of seeing lowland snow.

The coldest air of the week is expected to filter into western Washington on Wednesday, according to the NWS. As the colder air settles in, precipitation could develop late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Snow levels could be near-surface level at that time, creating a chance for light snow through Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

As of Monday afternoon, forecast models were showing light precipitation on Wednesday, meaning any snow that falls will have minimal accumulations.

Snow levels will rise above 1,000 feet overnight Wednesday.