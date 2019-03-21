Though much of the country could see more rain than usual this spring, western Washington has a chance to experience the exact opposite.

The latest spring flood and climate outlook from NOAA shows Washington has at least a 30 percent chance to be drier than normal and at least a 40 percent chance to be warmer than normal.

"Odds for a much warmer than average spring are elevated ... in the West and Pacific Northwest," according to NOAA. Ditto for Alaska and areas east of Mississippi.

NOAA

Minor flood risk exists the West Coast, while a wet winter has primed the Great Plains for potential major flooding. The Red River of the North, Missouri, and Mississippi rivers could see major flooding, according to NOAA.

NOAA

Weak El Nino conditions remain in the Pacific Ocean throughout the month of March, according to NOAA.

The spring outlook shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Western Washington just experienced several days in a row of record-breaking temperatures, which saw daily highs in the mid- to upper-70s in some areas.

Earlier this year, the National Climate Prediction Center reported Washington state will likely experience conditions warmer and drier than normal through summer, with drought persisting on the eastern slopes of the Cascades.