SEATTLE — Rain has finally returned to Western Washington — and in record fashion. Tuesday afternoon brought a burst of rain, lightning, and thunder to Puget Sound, before a break in the storm. Then another round moved in just in time for the evening commute.

Thunderstorms struck the South Sound around 5:30 p.m. However, thunderstorm activity will decline across Puget Sound tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures for Tuesday evening will be in the upper 40s, with winds increasing to the south. In the North Sound, gusts could hit up to 45 mph north of Everett.

Flood warnings are in effect for the Satsop River, Skokomish River, and the South Fork of the Nooksack River.

RECORD RAINFALL

Sea-Tac broke its record rainfall for Nov. 26, with 1.42 inches of rain by midnight last night. The old record was 1.34 set in 2009.

Forks more than doubled the existing rain record on Monday, with more than 4 inches falling. Quillayute also had record rainfall with 2.83 inches Monday. The old record was 1.81 inches in 1983.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but we haven't seen that yet. This week's deluge is helping us climb closer to the average November rainfall, which is 6.57 inches per month.

