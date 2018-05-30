Many people around the Northwest are oohing and awing about that giant ring around the sun Wednesday. The white or rainbow ring circling the sun is something called a sun halo.

A sun halo forms when sunlight shines through ice crystals way up in the upper levels of our atmosphere. A similar occurrence is called a sundog during which a rainbow-colored splash appears to the left or the right of the morning sun.

Whenever we have high-level moisture, a lot of those thin, wispy clouds are made up of ice crystals instead of liquid droplets. Those ice crystals refract or bend the light to create an image like you saw up in the sky Wednesday. A beautiful sun halo.

