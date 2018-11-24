SEATTLE — The strong winds that were expected Sunday night will develop Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Wind Warning was adjusted for the coast along with San Juan, Whatcom, and Skagit counties. The Warning is in effect from noon Monday through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service is evaluating if a High Wind Watch is necessary for Everett and the surrounding area.

A strong frontal system will move through the area Monday evening. The rain will be heavy at times, especially in the Olympics and North Cascades. Freezing rain is possible in the mountain passes.

Areas north of Seattle should expect to see heavy rain as well.

There is a possibility some rivers draining off the west slopes of the north Cascades will flood.

The Skokomish River (near Potlatch), North Fork of the Stillaguamish River (near Arlington), and the Skagit River (near Mount Vernon) will be running very high. Early projections do keep the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers just below flood stage.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Monday at noon for the Cascade mountains and valleys – including Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass – above 2,500 feet.

Freezing rain is possible Sunday night through Monday morning in the mountain passes above 2,500 feet. Less than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

FREEZING RAIN THREAT

⏱ Tonight - MON AM

🌎 Passes above 2500’ including Snoqualmie, Stevens, & White Passes

⚠ Freezing rain can form a glaze on roads (especially bridges, ramps, and overpasses), walkways, & cars

📢 Check road conditions & consider alternate travel plans#wawx pic.twitter.com/6D6yyk5XDy — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2018

Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions and consider alternate travel plans if heading over the passes.

We recently picked up six inches to two feet of snow in the Cascades. The snow level will rise between 6,000 and 7,000 feet between Monday and Tuesday as a new storm moves in. This will help melt some of the new snow that recently has fallen over the passes.

HIGH WIND WARNING

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday for the Washington Coast and North Interior, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 55 mph.

The NWS says the high winds could bring tree damage and power outages.

The storm could help us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but that didn’t quite happen this month. So far this month we've only seen 1.80 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

