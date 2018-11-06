As we head into the last weekend of spring, Mother Nature is going to flip the switch and turn up the heat.

A large area of high pressure will build into the coast this weekend pushing highs up into the upper 70's and low 80's by Sunday for Father's Day – the warmest it has been since May 23. But this may only be the start.

The long-range models keep a large, warm ridge of high pressure over the west coast through most of next week. This should push us well into the 80's and may give us some 90's on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, which is the official start of summer. This will depend on offshore flow, etc. As always, the devil is in the details!

If there is cooling later in the week, it will be gradual, according the Meteorologist Rich Marriott. It should stay warm though the following weekend.

The record for most 90-degree days in a summer is 12 days, which was set in 2015. Ten of those days happened in July.

The warm weather is in line with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center that calls for a June with above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for Washington state. In the Pacific Northwest, average summer temperatures trend around 70 degrees for June, 75 degrees for July, and 76 degrees for August. Average rainfall for June is 1.57 inches, July is 0.77 inches, and August is 0.88 inches.

NOAA's one-month outlook for rain and temperature in June 2018.

