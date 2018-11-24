SEATTLE — A new storm moving in next week could lead to minor flooding.

We recently picked up six inches to two feet of snow in the Cascades. The snow level will rise between 6,000 and 7,000 feet between Monday and Tuesday as a new storm moves in. This will help melt some of the new snow that recently has fallen over the passes.

Up to four inches of rain could fall between Sunday night and Tuesday. All this rain will increase flood threat around tributaries. That combined with snowmelt could create local flooding around Western Washington.

Rivers will be running very high once this storm moves in.

The Skokomish River (near Potlatch), North Fork of the Stillaguamish River (near Arlington), and the Skagit River (near Mount Vernon) will be running very high. Early projections do keep the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers just below flood stage.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey forecasts minor flooding on the Skokomish River Monday evening. (Graph: National Weather Service)

The Skokomish River is projected to see minor flooding late Monday. Mason County will be under a Flood Watch from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

That storm could also help us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but that didn’t quite happen this month. So far this month we've only seen 1.80 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

