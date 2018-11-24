SEATTLE — A new storm moving in Sunday night into Monday is expected to bring strong winds, freezing rain in the passes, and could lead to minor flooding.

Up to four inches of rain could fall between Sunday night and Tuesday. All this rain will increase the flood threat around tributaries. That combined with snowmelt could create local flooding around Western Washington.

Rivers will be running very high once this storm moves in.

The Skokomish River (near Potlatch), North Fork of the Stillaguamish River (near Arlington), and the Skagit River (near Mount Vernon) will be running very high. Early projections do keep the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers just below flood stage.

The Skokomish River is projected to see minor flooding late Monday. Mason County will be under a Flood Watch from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey forecasts minor flooding on the Skokomish River Monday evening. (Graph: National Weather Service)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday until Monday at noon for the Cascade mountains and valleys – including Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass – above 2,500 feet.

Freezing rain is possible Sunday night through Monday morning in the mountain passes above 2,500 feet. Less than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

FREEZING RAIN THREAT

⏱ Tonight - MON AM

🌎 Passes above 2500’ including Snoqualmie, Stevens, & White Passes

⚠ Freezing rain can form a glaze on roads (especially bridges, ramps, and overpasses), walkways, & cars

📢 Check road conditions & consider alternate travel plans#wawx pic.twitter.com/6D6yyk5XDy — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2018

Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions and consider alternate travel plans if heading over the passes.

We recently picked up six inches to two feet of snow in the Cascades. The snow level will rise between 6,000 and 7,000 feet between Monday and Tuesday as a new storm moves in. This will help melt some of the new snow that recently has fallen over the passes.

HIGH WIND WATCH

The storm is expected to bring 30-40 mph winds with gusts of 60 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Wind Watch will go into effect late Sunday night and last until Monday evening for the Washington Coast and the lowland/island areas north of Whidbey Island.

HIGH WIND WATCH from midnight tonight through midnight Monday night for the Washington Coast and lowland/island areas from Whidbey Island, northward. Gusts to 60 MPH possible, especially near the water. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2018

The storm could help us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but that didn’t quite happen this month. So far this month we've only seen 1.80 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

