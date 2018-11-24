SEATTLE — Rain has finally returned to Western Washington — and in record fashion. Tuesday brought a burst of rain, lightning, thunder, and even hail to parts of Puget Sound.

Thunderstorms struck the South Sound during the evening commute. However, thunderstorm activity will decline across Puget Sound going into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's rain will taper into scattered showers overnight. A bigger batch of rain returns Wednesday, with steady rainfall back in the mix by Wednesday evening.

RADAR: Interactive radar for Western Washington

Flood warnings are in effect for the Satsop River, Skokomish River, and the South Fork of the Nooksack River.

RECORD RAINFALL

Sea-Tac broke its record rainfall for Nov. 26, with 1.42 inches of rain by midnight last night. The old record was 1.34 set in 2009.

Forks more than doubled the existing rain record on Monday, with more than 4 inches falling. Quillayute also had record rainfall with 2.83 inches Monday. The old record was 1.81 inches in 1983.

RELATED: Complete forecast

How to contact your power company or report an outage

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but we haven't seen that yet. This week's deluge is helping us climb closer to the average November rainfall, which is 6.57 inches per month.

RELATED: Understanding Washington’s rivers and how they relate to you

© 2018 KING