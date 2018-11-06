This past weekend felt a little more like April than June, but don't worry. As we head into the last weekend of spring, Mother Nature is going to flip the switch and turn up the heat.

A large area of high pressure will build into the coast this weekend pushing highs up into the upper 70's and low 80's by Sunday for Father's Day – the warmest it has been since May 23. But this may only be the start.

The long-range models keep a large, warm ridge of high pressure over the west coast through most of next week. This should push us well into the 80's and may give us some 90's in time for the official start of summer Thursday. This will depend on offshore flow, etc. As always, the devil is in the details!

The warm weather will last through most if not all of next week, which is in line with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center that is calling for a June with above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for Washington state.

NOAA's one-month outlook for rain and temperature in June 2018.

© 2018 KING