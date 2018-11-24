SEATTLE — Most of Monday's storm has passed through the region, leaving behind small amounts of tree damage and a handful of power outages in the north.

But the wind wasn't the only issue with this storm. The rain finally returned to Western Washington — and in record fashion.

Forks more than doubled the existing rain record, with nearly 4 inches Monday. Quillayute had record rainfall with 2.83 inches Monday. The old record was 1.81 inches in 1983.

Flooding is occurring on the Skokomish, Nooksack, and Skagit rivers. Flooding is possible along the Bogachiel, Stillaguamish, Hoh, Queets, and Dosewallips.

Rain will keep falling through the early Tuesday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of Northwest Washington and West-Central Washington, including the following counties: Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish.

The moisture is coming from a warm source so overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-40s. But cooler conditions are on the way.

Hoquiam tied a temperature record Monday, hitting 57 degrees and matching the record set last year, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

A few inches of tidal overflow is possible for western Jefferson, Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with the shores of San Juan Island, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal flooding is possible from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

During Monday's storm, strong winds brought down a tree and branches onto a house in Anacortes. No one was hurt, but the house sustained damaged by trees nearly 100-feet tall.

PSE reports scattered outages across Western Washington, some caused by downed trees and vegetation.

The eastern slopes of the Northern Cascades are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. with 2 to 6 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet.

We recently picked up 6 inches to 2 feet of snow in the Cascades. The snow level is expected to rise between 6,000 and 7,000 feet by Tuesday afternoon. This will melt some of the new snow that recently fell over the passes and will add to runoff to the rivers.

The storm could help us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but that didn’t quite happen this month. So far this month we've only seen 1.81 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

