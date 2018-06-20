Although it has been hot this week we haven't officially hit 90 or broken any records, but we have been close enough.

Moisture from a weather system moving through Oregon is spreading clouds into the state and may make today feel muggier than we are used to in the Northwest.

There may also be a chance of a few scattered showers in the lowlands from the unstable air moving in from the south. It will also produce more showers and thunderstorms in the mountains this afternoon. Some of these could drift westward towards Puget Sound.

Although the storms should stay mostly in the foothills, you may still hear some rolls of thunder especially if you are east of I-5 this afternoon or evening.

Today is the last full day of spring with summer arriving officially with the solstice at 3:07 a.m. Thursday.

The first morning of summer will start cloudy with a few spotty areas of drizzle as we get a strong push of marine air in from the coast. The sun will return Thursday afternoon, but highs will drop back to the low to mid 70's.

Friday will be about the same, but we should see a little more afternoon sun over the weekend with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 70s.

Overall next week should be normal June weather with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine and highs in the 70s.

