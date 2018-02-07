Summer is returning just in time for the Fourth of July!

The trough that has been over us bringing clouds and rain will move offshore just in time for the holiday. This will allow ample sunshine and much warmer temperatures by midweek.

High temps should be in the lower 70’s this time of year, and we’ve been unseasonably cool for several days. Get ready for high temperatures in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s Wednesday and Thursday. Looks like great outdoor weather – just remember your sunblock and sunglasses!

There are several burn bans in place and restrictions on personal fireworks.

With the lack of rainfall, it makes sense. June was a very dry month with only 11 days of a trace or measurable rainfall, and if you remember May tied for the driest on record with 1992. For only the third time in 120 years, Sea-Tac Airport saw less than one inch of rain in May and June combined. The drought monitor indicates that Western Washington is dry with parts becoming moderately dry.

Rainfall totals were below normal at Sea-Tac Airport for most days in June.

Parts of Western Washington marked in bright yellow are dry based on a drought monitor

We need the rain, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to see much this week. The trough stays offshore Tuesday through Thursday then moves onshore Friday night, bringing a few showers Saturday.

Before you light off your personal fireworks, be sure your county allows it. If you’re in the clear, keep in mind we are on the dry side. Have fun, but be safe!

