Temperatures in Seattle are expected to push 90 degrees this week, with most of the heat coming in the first half of the week.

The long-range models keep a large, warm ridge of high pressure over the west coast through most of this week. This should push us well into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday with a high of 90 on Wednesday.

Temperatures will near record heat, and if we do break a record it will likely be on Wednesday. The record high on June 20 is 88 degrees, set back in 2004.

Heat relief will come later in the week, with highs dipping back into the upper 70s by Thursday for the official start of summer.

The record for most 90-degree days in a summer is 12 days, which was set in 2015. Ten of those days happened in July.The warm weather is in line with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center that calls for a June with above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for Washington state. In the Pacific Northwest, average summer temperatures trend around 70 degrees for June, 75 degrees for July, and 76 degrees for August. Average rainfall for June is 1.57 inches, July is 0.77 inches, and August is 0.88 inches.

NOAA's one-month outlook for rain and temperature in June 2018.

