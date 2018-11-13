A shifting weather pattern brought smoke from the California wildfires northward into Western Washington on Tuesday, but the concentration of smoke particles at the ground is much less than what it has been in California.

The Experimental Smoke model, which we used this past summer for Northwest wildfires, shows a plume of the smoke directly over Puget Sound at 11 a.m. this morning. At 6,000 feet it shows a strong concentration of smoke particles.

And you can see this picture at midday from Crystal Mountain does show some smoke haze in the air However, at the same time, you can see that concentrations of particles at the surface – where most of us are breathing – are much less.

Air quality monitors are showing mostly moderate to good air quality around Western Washington, but these readings are mostly caused by our cool morning temperatures and a strong temperature inversion that's been over us the past few mornings. This is combined with increased woodstove burning because of the cool temperatures.

Probably much of the decreased air quality – at least at sea level – is locally produced.

The good news is that the smoke plume will continue to move eastward, and a weak front will give us rain Tuesday night helping to clean the air. Sunshine and northerly winds will return for the weekend.

