Although there are a few days left, this May will go down in the record books as the warmest May ever recorded at Sea-Tac Airport.

So far this month the average temperature has been 61.4 degrees. The average for May is 56 degrees, so we are over 5 degrees above the average. The record average temperature for May is only 58.4 degrees – 3 degrees less than this year, smashing the record!

Our average May temperature is 0.5 degrees above even June's average temperature of 60.9 degrees.

Even though the average temperatures may change a little with three more days to go into the May average, this will be the warmest May ever recorded at Sea-Tac.

And what about the rain? So far in the month of May, Sea-Tac has received a measly 0.12 inches of rain, tying the record dry May set in 1992.

There is still an off chance we might get a few hundredths out of showers before midnight on Thursday, but the chance is slim. Even if we do, it has been a really dry month.

It's hard to remember now, but April was the third wettest April ever recorded at Sea-Tac Airport. And even more amazing – 94 percent of that fell between April 1 and 16. Since then the rain has mostly turned off and the heat has turned up!

And how does June weather look? Long range forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center for June show below normal rainfall for the Pacific Northwest and above normal temperatures for almost the entire country.

Having summer weather arrive early makes a lot of people happy, but what does it mean for our fire danger in western Washington? That is still hard to predict.

Even though May was very dry and June may be dry, we don't usually get much rain in those months anyway – 1.94 inches and 1.52 inches, respectively. So not a huge loss.

The lack of rain will limit the growth of some of the underbrush that eventually dries out and can become tinder. The severity of the fire season in western Washington will probably depend on how the summer plays out weather wise, such as how many lightning events and how much hot, dry weather we have. And how often we stay underneath a deck of marine clouds in cool and damp Pacific air.

In the short term, the next week looks cooler with highs dropping back to the normal mid to upper 60's, but not much rain as we head into the first few days of June!

