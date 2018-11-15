PORTLAND, Ore. — The air quality in Portland has improved as smoke from wildfires in California that blew over the area clears out.

As of Thursday after, the air in the Portland area and the Willamette Valley ranged from "moderate" to "good." The air quality had declined from "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" beginning on Tuesday through Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Multnomah and Washington counties issued wood-burning restrictions. On Thursday, Washington County said the air quality was improving, but residents who need to burn wood should only burn dry, seasoned wood.

In Southwest Washington, the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an outdoor burn ban, and a ban on fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves through Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Check Southwest Washington air quality

