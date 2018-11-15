PORTLAND, Ore. — The air quality in Portland has declined as smoke from wildfires in California has blown over the area.

The noticeably hazy sky first arrived on Tuesday and stayed through Wednesday.

The air quality has ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Click here for the latest air quality levels

As a result of the worsened air quality, Multnomah and Washington counties have issued wood-burning restrictions.

But the air quality should begin to improve on Thursday, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

“We’re going to continue to see this smoke overnight, but it should get a little better tomorrow and as we move forward,” Zaffino said.

