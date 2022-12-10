Wildfire smoke could worsen air quality in western Washington this weekend

Expect the smoke haze to gradually increase over the next couple of days as wildfires continue burning.

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke could increase in western Washington by the weekend and potentially reduce air quality.

Expect the smoke haze to gradually increase over the next couple of days as winds remain generally light, guiding it out of the Cascades. This could bring more moderate levels of air quality, with a few areas in the foothills and mountains seeing worse conditions.

Parts of Snohomish County and areas to the north could get the worst of the wildfire smoke as another plume tracks from the Chilliwack Area and Bolt Creek fires through early Thursday.

Air Quality Alerts have been issued for Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties farther east, with an alert area also down in the Portland metro area.

While there are no Air Quality Alerts currently in effect west of the Cascades, there could be this weekend as more of an uptick in wildfire smoke is expected with offshore flow strengthening. It’s at this point that we’ll deal with the thickest smoke and have our worst air quality. We’ll also see a bump in temperatures as highs climb into the mid- and upper-70s and possibly into the 80s.

“It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” Air Quality Policy Specialist Kaitlyn Kelly said in a press release. “While some parts of the state are experiencing unhealthy levels of air quality, we’re also worried about the impacts of lower levels of smoke for extended periods of time. Don’t wait until you start feeling symptoms to act.”

Onshore flow begins to take back over throughout the day Sunday and should bring a noticeable decrease in the smoke haze and temperatures by Monday.

What to know about diminished air quality:

Wildfire smoke can cause health issues, especially for sensitive groups, including infants, children, people over 65, those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors or those suffering from COVID-19, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The agency recommends the following amid diminished air quality: