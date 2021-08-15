Puget Sound region gets relief after days dealing with wildfire smoke

People in the area should have several days without wildfire smoke impacting their air quality.

SEATTLE — The air quality around Puget Sound improved significantly after several days of being blanketed by wildfire smoke.

Increasing onshore winds are clearing the wildfire smoke out of western Washington.

An Air Quality Alert for smoke in the area expired Sunday evening.

Air quality in the Puget Sound region could remain "good" for at least a few days, according to the latest Department of Ecology's smoke forecast.

Between Aug. 16 and 18, the smoke forecast from Ecology shows "good" air quality for most of the region. The exception is "moderate" air quality around Port Townsend beginning Aug. 18.

Air quality could diminish again for several areas on Aug. 19, including in Snohomish County, according to the smoke forecast.

More dry weather is currently expected next weekend. Currently, it's "tough to say" if wildfire smoke will again make its way to the surface and impact air quality, according to the National Weather Service. As of Aug. 15, Ecology's smoke forecast did not extend into the weekend.