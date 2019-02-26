SPOKANE, Wash. — After three inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours, Spokane has broken two more February snow records.

Feb. 2019 has been the snowiest February in more than a century and the second snowiest February on record, according to KREM Morning Weather Anchor Evan Noorani.

The total snowfall for this month is sitting at 29.5 inches, but this could increase as snow continues to fall on Thursday morning. Spokane will likely see another inch of snow by the end of the morning, Noorani said.

Spokane received 28.5 inches of snow during the third snowiest on record in 1975. Nearly 40 inches of snow fell during the snowiest February on record in 1893.

Schools throughout the Inland Northwest are delayed or closed on Thursday and this trend is expected to continue throughout the morning.

Tap for the latest school delays and closures

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Spokane and North Idaho until 7 a.m. on Thursday. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions for the morning commute and reduced visibility in some areas due to blowing snow.

The state Department of Transportation said crews are clearing I-90 on Thursday morning, along with other areas throughout Spokane County.

According to Noorani, snow chances are expected to decrease in the late morning before calmer weather moves in for Friday and the weekend.

Tap for local forecast



Snow flurries started falling around 4 a.m. on Wednesday on Spokane's South Hill. The snowfall end on the South Hill around 1 p.m. but it's expected to pick up again tonight.

Several highways remain closed due to poor road conditions on Thursday morning. They include Highway 27 from Tekoa to Fairfield; Highway 26 near Washtucna to Ritzville; and Highway 241 in both directions from milepost 9 to milepost 25.

Tap for traffic updates

It’s no secret that February has been a cold month. Every day since Feb. 3 has been below average temperature wise.

According to the National Weather Service, Feb. 2019 has been the 7th coldest on record.

This pattern of cold temperatures will end, but it may not be until the second half of March. The forecast for the first few days of March still calls for temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. And the long term temperature outlook has eastern Washington in another cold spell between March 5-11.

RELATED: Cold February in Spokane likely to bleed into March