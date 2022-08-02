6 people died from heat-related causes during King County's recent heat wave

A report said three people died from hyperthermia-related causes and three others drowned during the record-breaking heat wave.

Example video title will go here for this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on inequitable impacts caused by heat was published on July 26.

Health officials said six people died from heat-related illnesses in King County during last week's heat wave that set all-time records in Seattle.

A report from Public Health - Seattle & King County said three people died from hyperthermia-related causes and three others drowned between July 26 and July 31.

At least 14 possible heat-related deaths have also been reported in Oregon during the same heat event.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office said additional deaths from the recent heat wave may be identified later because heat-related victims might not be confirmed immediately after heat exposure.

Numbers were not immediately available from other counties in Washington, but KING 5 has reached out to a number of local health departments.

Over a three-day span between July 26 and July 28, 51 people were admitted to King County emergency departments for heat-related illnesses. Emergency medical services were called to 14 incidents on Saturday and 12 times on Sunday, according to data provided by health officials.

The Puget Sound region was under a National Weather Service excessive heat warning July 26 through July 31. Seattle set an all-time record for the longest stretch of 90-degree highs with six consecutive days. That record held for 77 years until it was broken Sunday as the heat lingered across the region.

Health officials reported that 100 people died in Washington between June 26 to July 2 in the 2021 heat wave, which saw the highest ever recorded temperatures in most parts of the region and multiple days of triple-digit highs across the Puget Sound region. Most of the heat-related deaths were in King and Pierce counties.

An additional 57 heat-related deaths were reported in Washington from July 3 to August 31, 2021.

The Associated Press has reported that around 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during that late June and early July heat wave of 2021.

Officials said the highest one-day count of emergency department visits for heat-related illness happened during the 2021 heat dome event when 275 people were admitted.

Serious health problems from the heat include kidney failure, stroke, and heart attacks, according to officials. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are also risks.

According to health officials, emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses are classified as those that meet a syndrome definition that include mention of the terms “hyperthermia,” “sun stroke,” “heat exhaustion,” or related terms. Emergency visits include heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

King County said heat is having inequitable impacts on low-income communities and communities of color.

Now the county is working to develop its first-ever extreme heat mitigation strategy to address the impact of heat inequities.

A heat mapping project in 2020 by King County and the City of Seattle measured how heat waves affect different communities. The project found that at the same time and place in the county, temperatures in the Ballard neighborhood reached 85 degrees, while Kent reported 96 degrees.