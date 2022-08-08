Seattle has had 10 90-degree days this year, third most in recorded history

There have been 10 days with temperatures of at least 90 degrees so far this year.

SEATTLE — Monday's high of 91 degrees in the Seattle area marked the third most 90-plus degree days in a year in recorded history.

According to KING 5 Meteorologist Chris Nunley, this puts 2022's record behind 2015 and 2018.

On Sunday, the area tied 1958 for the third most 90-degree days, according to the National Weather Service.

This comes after the Seattle-area had a record six straight days of 90-plus degrees at the end of July. That was the longest stretch of days at that temperature in the 77 years records have been kept.

Cooler weather returns Monday night as a Heat Advisory expires for much of the Puget Sound region. Skies will start off clear, before turning cloudy after midnight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s, with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Additional clouds will remain in the skies Tuesday with more sun by the later part of the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

An upper level low will track north up the Pacific coast by the middle part of the week, bringing the next weather system in for a chance of rain on Wednesday and a drop in temperatures, with 70s for highs. There could even be an isolated storm early Wednesday.

Temperatures warm slightly Thursday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.