x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Travel

Vacation days - use 'em or lose 'em! Find the right rental and plan that trip today

It can be hard to find vacation rentals right now, Melanie Fish offers these tips to help with your getaway plans. Sponsored by VRBO.

SEATTLE — With so many people trying to use their vacation days before the end of the year, it can be hard to find a rental that works for your family. Melanie Fish from VRBO has helpful tips for finding the perfect vacation home. 

ENTER TO WIN A VACATION STAY: VRBO is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away vacation stays at some of its most iconic properties. To enter, post a throwback photo on Facebook or Instagram with #VRBOTurns25 before October 18.

Sponsored by VRBO. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.