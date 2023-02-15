Uber taking steps to streamline spring break travel from Sea-Tac Airport

Uber is hoping to improve the experience of those looking to utilize the ride-share service for spring break travel.

SEATTLE — Uber is taking steps to improve the experience for spring break travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The company announced a series of new products on Tuesday aimed at streamlining the process for travelers around the country.

There will be expanded availability of Uber Reserve, allowing travelers to schedule a ride up to 90 days in advance, as well as receiving information about their driver and the upfront price of the trip ahead of time.

There also will be step-by-step, in-app guides for travelers to navigate from their gate to the Uber pickup area at Sea-Tac. Images will be included to help simplify the walk from the plane to the designated pick-up area for ride share.

In addition to the detailed instructions, Uber will offer walking ETAs to help travelers plan out the amount of time it will take to get from the gate to the pick-up area.

Finally, Uber for Business will be rolling out Business Comfort in select cities. Business Comfort rides will give those traveling for work a "unique business-class experience."

In a Feb. 15 release, the Transportation Security Administration said it anticipates the spring break period -- between Feb. 17 and April 21 -- may exceed pre-pandemic levels of travel.

“In January, we experienced our first full month where travel volumes exceeded the same month in 2019. We fully expect to see an upward trend in travel volumes throughout 2023, including during the spring break period,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.