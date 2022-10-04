Last-minute spring break getaway? AAA Washington may have you reconsidering

Those hoping to put together a last-minute spring break getaway may want to reconsider, according to AAA Washington.

SEATTLE — As families get ready to hit the road or pack for their flights, here's what AAA Washington said to expect for spring break travel this year.

Families traveling on the road are facing high gas prices this year, but Kelly Just with AAA Washington said rarely do people cancel trips because of the prices alone.

"Research has shown that prices have to get pretty high, around, in the $5 mark which we've hit now before people start adjusting their plans. But rarely do they cancel their trips," said Just. "You can cut costs in other ways, with your hotel. You can maybe make your own food instead of going to restaurants."

If heading out to a National Park, Just said to keep in mind that going more remote usually means a higher cost because there are fewer places to choose from.

Those hoping to put together a last-minute trip may want to reconsider, according to Just.

"It's highly unlikely that you will find a flight and if you do find a flight, it's going to be more expensive than you're used to," said Just.

And once you have arrived at your destination, hopefully, you already have a rental car reservation waiting.