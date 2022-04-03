New International Arrivals Facility nearly ready to accept passengers at Sea-Tac Airport

The airport is nearly doubling the number of international capable gates from 12 to 20.

SEATTLE — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has provided a preview of its new International Arrivals Facility to northwest VIPs.

This spring, the new terminal is expected to officially open, replacing the old, dark and cramped arrivals hall in the basement of the south satellite that could no longer keep up with Sea-Tac’s soaring passenger growth prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Called the IAF, the facility is five times the size of the old facility and is expected to process 2,600 passengers each hour, more than double the current flow of 1,200 per hour.

The main hall of the facility, built between the A concourse and the arrival and departure driveways, features a sweeping ceiling and lots of windows letting in light as well as nearly double the number of baggage carousels. However, the most spectacular feature is the aerial walkway connecting the facility to Sea-Tac's south satellite.

The walkway will take passengers up and over the ramp. It's a sky bridge high enough to comfortably clear a Boeing 747 that can pass underneath.

The elevated walkway will have a moving sidewalk, escalators and elevators. To take this walkway, your flight would need to arrive at the south satellite, but now more international gates have been added to the A concourse.

These so-called “swing gates” can be easily switched from domestic to international flights. International arrivals would be routed up to a hallway with lots of windows running to a point where it would join passengers coming from the south satellite.